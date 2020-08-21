Deadly shooting outside McDonald's in Downtown Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn.New video showed officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday.The suspect opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder before running off.Police recovered a gun at the scene.Investigators believe it may have been dropped by the victim.There have been no arrests.----------