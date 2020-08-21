DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant in Downtown Brooklyn.
New video showed officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.
Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder before running off.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
Investigators believe it may have been dropped by the victim.
There have been no arrests.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Deadly shooting outside McDonald's in Downtown Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News