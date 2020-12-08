Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree in New York City

The incident happened Tuesday in the East Elmhurst section of Queens.
Police say the driver of an Acura MDX crashed into a tree at Ditmars Boulevard and 94th Street just after 9:15 a.m.
The male passenger died at the hospital.
The 26-year-old driver is in custody with charges pending, authorities say.
