NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- It is what New York Attorney General Letitia James called a "merciless crime" that targets seniors and often people of color: deed theft.

On Friday, James announced the indictment of five purported members of a deed theft ring on charges they stole three homes from elderly homeowners in Jamaica and St. Albans, Queens.

According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.

"No one should face the nightmare of having their home stolen from them without any warning, knowledge, or reason," James said in a statement accompanying the announcement of the charges. "Deed theft is a merciless crime that targets seniors, and often people of color, who are asset rich but cash poor, and reliant on their homes as a stabilizing force for their families and loved ones."

Deed theft is increasingly pervasive and a growing challenge, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, whose office will prosecute the five people arrested.

According to the indictment, Marcus Wilcher, 47, targeted run-down homes with absentee owners. Stacie Saunders, 51, marketed the homes to investors at reduced prices. The pair then found personal information about the owners and recruited people to impersonate them at the closings.

Anyekache Hercules, 47, allegedly created the forged documents. Jerry Currin, 66, and Dean Lloyd, 61, pretended to be the homeowners.

The quintet targeted three homes in Queens and sold them for more than $1 million, according to the indictment.

Saunders, Hercules and Currin each face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of money laundering, grand larceny and other charges.

Wilcher and Lloyd are not yet in custody.

