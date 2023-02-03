VIDEO: Cookie-loving deer pay visit to New Jersey woman for treats

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A mob of deer with a collective sweet tooth was seen waiting in a backyard in New Jersey on January 24, as the wild animals waited for a woman to feed them cookies.

TikTok user SnowFrickenWhite confessed to feeling "grateful every day" after her deer neighbors took up the habit of visiting her backyard.

The sweet video shows the woman walking toward a glass door, where at least a dozen deer she has given names such as Clarice, Mrs Kravitz, Mary, and Betty White can be seen waiting for treats.

She regularly posts footage to her TikTok account, where she documents the bond that developed between her and her four-legged friends.

