Deli worker stabbed in neck and back, bias crime investigation underway in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A stabbing inside a Bronx deli is being investigated as a bias crime.

It happened last Monday, March 1, at around 8:35 p.m. on White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.

Police say it started with two men getting into a fight in the deli.

When a worker stepped in, one of the men made a disparaging remark about Mexicans and then stabbed the worker in the neck and back.

The suspect took off in a black vehicle.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

The man wanted for questioning in this incident is described as 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

7 ON YOUR SIDE: Tips for planning your summer vacation travel
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has tips for summer travel with 7 On Your Side.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsbridgebronxnew york citybias crimestabbingbodegasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Variants make up 51% of positive COVID cases in NYC
Toddler killed in Long Island house fire, others suffer minor injuries
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years
See the aftermath inside a BMW dealership where a car came crashing through
6th woman makes allegations against Governor Cuomo
Show More
Police called to same apartment day before 10-year-old found dead
Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
Restaurants are big beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief bill
Piers Morgan leaving show after storming off set over his attacks on Meghan
Tips for planning your summer vacation travel
More TOP STORIES News