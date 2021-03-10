Deli worker stabbed in neck and back, bias crime investigation underway in the Bronx

It happened last Monday, March 1, at around 8:35 p.m. on White Plains Road in Williamsbridge.
Police say it started with two men getting into a fight in the deli.
When a worker stepped in, one of the men made a disparaging remark about Mexicans and then stabbed the worker in the neck and back.
The suspect took off in a black vehicle.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.
The man wanted for questioning in this incident is described as 20-30 years of age.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
