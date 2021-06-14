Food delivery man stabbed in back in Cypress Hills

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Delivery man stabbed while riding bicycle in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for a bicyclist who randomly stabbed a food delivery man in Brooklyn.

Police say the bicyclist rode up to the 53-year-old victim who was also on a bike and stabbed the victim in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

It happened Sunday around 4 p.m. on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills.

Investigators say the suspect yelled "what happened" to the delivery worker but the victim ignored the suspect.

That is when the suspect rode up to the victim and pulled out a knife before stabbing him, police say.

The victim is Asian, but the incident is not immediately being treated as a bias crime.

He suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his lower left back and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.



The attacker is described as a male approximately 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, wearing a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: 'Oh my God, I'm in a whale's mouth': Lobster diver describes being swallowed by humpback
EMBED More News Videos

A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypress hillsbrooklynnew york citycrimestabbingdelivery service
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News