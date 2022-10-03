NYC creating new hubs for city's delivery workers to take breaks, charge phones

Eric Adams and Chuck Schumer announced the creation of the hub centers for delivery workers across NYC.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Delivery workers will soon be able to charge their phones and bikes and take shelter form the weather at new hubs across New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the creation of the centers on Monday morning.

They will convert existing infrastructure like abandoned newsstands to charging stations, break areas and some will even provide bike repair services.

"We owe them a debt of gratitude as being essential workers, essential workers need the essential tools to do their jobs," Adams said.

Schumer is pledging a $1 million federal grant, but the mayor said they do not yet know how many hubs that will allow them to create.

The hubs won't have bathrooms because restaurants are already required be law to provide them to delivery workers. That law went into effect this year.

There are more than 65,000 app-based delivery workers in New York City.

