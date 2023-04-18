Delta flight to JFK Airport collides with Aeromexico plane in Mexico City before take off

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (WABC) -- A Delta Airlines plane bound for JFK Airport in New York City was struck by another aircraft on an active runway at Mexico City International Airport on Monday.

Delta Flight 624 was next in line for take off when the Aeromexico plane clipped the JFK-bound Boeing 757-200, sources told Eyewitness News.

The collision was low impact but caused the Delta aircraft to jolt to the left.

Eyewitness News obtained photos of the damage.

There were no reported injuries among the196 customers and six crew members on board the Delta plane.

A representative from Delta apologized for the inconvenience to the customers and said the airline provided them re-booking on alternative flights and overnight accommodations.

Maintenance teams are evaluating the impacted aircraft.

