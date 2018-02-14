Dementia patient disappears, ends up in another borough's hospital during transfer

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the disappearance of the dementia patient who was found 18 hours later.

By
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
James Hamilton can rest easy. His mom is safe and sound, despite a frightening ordeal in which he didn't know where she was for nearly a day.

Last week, 70-year-old dementia patient Cheryl Hamilton disappeared for 18 hours following a transfer from one Brooklyn nursing/rehab center to another.

Mr. Hamilton ultimately found his mother at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where doctors patched up a gash above her right eye. He's still unclear how she got to Queens and how she got hurt.

Hamilton's attorney will investigate how and why caretakers lost track of a 70-year-old patient.

A spokesman for both nursing centers told Eyewitness News that a state investigation cleared them of any wrongdoing.

But the head of the transportation service that transferred Mrs. Hamilton can't make the same claim. The owner of Royalty Transportation acknowledged his driver failed to follow protocol by not physically escorting the senior citizen to a nurse.

Security camera video shows the driver pulling away as the patient walks through the facility's front door. Video inside the center shows Mrs. Hamilton checking her bags before she walks out.

Mr. Hamilton said he's speaking out to help prevent this from happening to anyone else.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personBrooklynNew York CityQueensJamaica
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News