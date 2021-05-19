demi lovato

Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns to they/them

By Rob Picheta, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns

LOS ANGELES -- Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they are nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans they are "proud" to make the change after "a lot of self-reflective work."

Lovato, who rose to fame as a teenage movie star and has become one of the world's most popular singers over the past decade, made the announcement to fans in a video and tweets posted online on Wednesday.



"I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering," the singer said.

Lovato added they came to the decision "after a lot of healing and self-reflective work."

"I'm still learning & coming into myself, & I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Lovato said.

"I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker recently shared their personal struggles with mental health and addiction in a YouTube documentary, which followed their journey prior to and following a near-fatal overdose in 2018.

"My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes," Lovato says in the documentary, speaking about the incident.

In a subsequent interview with EW, Lovato said ending their engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped them understand they are "just too queer" for such a commitment to a man at the moment.

"Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now," Lovato said. "I don't know if that will change in 10 years and I don't know if that'll never change, but I love accepting myself."

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlgbtq+lgbtq+ pridedemi lovatootrc
DEMI LOVATO
Tom Hanks to host Biden Inauguration primetime TV special
Demi Lovato makes emotional return to Grammys stage
Demi Lovato to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News