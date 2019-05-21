texas news

West Texas deputy's cruiser hit by oncoming train: VIDEO

MIDLAND, Texas -- A West Texas sheriff's deputy reportedly walked away with only minor injuries after his cruiser was hit by an oncoming train and flipped onto its side.

The deputy was one of two responding to a call about a baby that had stopped breathing on Tuesday in Midland, Texas, according to local media reports. After the train on the near set of tracks cleared the railroad crossing, eyewitness videos showed the deputy attempting to cross the tracks while the arms were still down.

The deputy apparently did not see another train approaching from the opposite direction on the far set of tracks. The oncoming train hit the deputy's cruiser, causing it to flip and roll into the grass beside the road.

The deputy was pulled from the overturned SUV and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
train safetytrain accidenttexas newsu.s. & world
TEXAS NEWS
At least 19 tornadoes touch down from Texas to Oklahoma
Bring your dog and drink bottomless wine at new theater
8-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas found safe, police say
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newark police officer indicted in fatal shooting of fleeing driver
Subway attack mystery: Young person viciously assaulted
Police investigating after man found dead in NJ apartment
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Baby opens eyes for 1st time
13-year-old attacked by 2 pit bulls while walking dog
Bike-boosting bandits wanted in brazen daylight thefts
Taxi crashes, flips, lands on its roof in Hell's Kitchen
Show More
Fleet Week celebration to kick off with Parade of Ships
3 charged in massive Brooklyn housing bribery scheme
Off-duty FDNY attacked while defending elderly couple on UES
Justice for Junior: Details of key witness' plea deal revealed
Abortion rights rallies held in all 50 states
More TOP STORIES News