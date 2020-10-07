George Floyd

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin released on bond in George Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the back of George Floyd's neck, posted bond and was released from jail late Wednesday morning.

Chauvin, whose bail was set at $1 million, was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the days after Floyd's recorded death by police, which sparked nationwide protests and cries for police reform.

The former officer was one of four facing charges in connection to the death of Floyd, a Black man, who police confronted over suspicion of counterfeit bills on May 25.

The three other officers, J. Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter. All four were fired.

Back in August, Chauvin asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.

This a developing story. All updates will be added to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotarace relationscaught on videogeorge floydu.s. & worldpolice officerrace in americapolice brutalitypolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Documents show large police presence at George Floyd burial
Minneapolis to name stretch of street for George Floyd
4 ex-officers in George Floyd's death blame one another
Weekend of protest: Peaceful at Derby, unruly in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Queens jobs recruitment fair TODAY!
Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID zones
Mail carrier accused of dumping mail, including ballots sent to residents
COVID Updates: Fauci says 300-400K could die in US
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Fiery protest over NYC COVID cluster restrictions
Why? How? Investigation continues into NJ fire that killed 3 kids
Show More
Former NY State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno dies
Howell closes 16 town parks due to COVID-19 uptick
Hurricane Delta makes landfall as Category 2 storm
Honeymooners paid $5K for flight back to US ahead of Delta
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
More TOP STORIES News