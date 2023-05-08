  • Watch Now
Derek Jeter announces birth of son

By WABC logo
Monday, May 8, 2023 11:06PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah welcomed their fourth child on Friday.

Jeter announced the birth of his son, Kaius Green. He is the first boy in the Jeter clan as he joins sisters Bella, Story, and River.

Jeter made the announcement on Instagram, saying 'welcome to the world Lil Man!'

The Yankees legend also changed his Instagram bio to read 'sleep-deprived father of four.'

