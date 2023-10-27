Dia de los Muertos: A time to remember

The ofrenda is an important tradition during Dia de los Muertos. How it honors the memories of your ancestors.

HOUSTON, Texas -- November 1st is the start of Dia de los Muertos, also known as day of the dead. It's a holiday widely celebrated in Mexico.

"It's not a ritual, it's a time to remember," Gloria Sadian said.

Sadian is part of the group, Las Catrinas del Barrio en Houston, which teaches lessons on Dia de los Muertos culture.

She said the ofrenda is a way to remember your loved ones, "You get their pictures, you get their favorite things whether it was a cigarette, a bottle of liquor, a shot tequila."

Other items to display on the ofrenda include:

A glass of water

Bread

Marigold Flowers

Candles

"The ofrenda is very important to the Hispanic community because we are family oriented," Sadian said. "We don't forget where we come from, what the traditions are."