Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style weapons

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett reports on the chain's annoucement that they will no longer sell assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines.

The chairman and CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday morning that the chain will no longer sell assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines.

In an open letter, Ed Stack said the nation's largest sporting goods retailer will stop selling certain weapons, and will not sell firearms to anyone under age 21. He also appeared on "Good Morning America" to make the announcement.

"We looked at what happened down in Parkland and we were so disturbed and saddened by what happened, we felt we needed to do something," Stack said in an interview on 'Good Morning America.' "So we've decided not to sell these assault weapons any longer in any of our stores."

The new measures go into effect Wednesday. Aside from Dick's, the Pittsburgh-based, publicly traded company also operates stores under the Gold Galaxy, Field & Stream, True Runner and Chelsea Collective banners.

Dick's announced a temporary suspension of assault-style rifles from its stores after the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that killed 26 elementary school students and educators.

Assault-style rifles were later sold in the company's Field & Stream stores, according to Stack.

"We're taking these guns out of all of our stores permanently," Stack announced.

The gun debate has taken center stage in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A gunman armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle and multiple magazines killed 17 people and wounded 14 others.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencegunsparkland school shootingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News