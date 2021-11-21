Society

Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner

Anonymous patron pays bill for everyone eating at NYC diner

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A diner full of customers was treated to a free meal in Staten Island and the owner wants to track down the anonymous patron who footed the bill.

On Saturday morning, a customer at the Colonnade Diner on Hylan Boulevard told a waitress to collect everyone else's checks.

He then picked up all the tabs, which came to $2,500. There were about 50 people eating breakfast at the time.

The owner of the diner posed for a picture with the check.

He and his staff say they hope the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.

