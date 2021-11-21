Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11250630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Stacey Sager has more as a Long Island community is in mourning after Carmyne Paschall Payton, 15, collapsed while trying out for the Copiague High School basketball team.

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- A diner full of customers was treated to a free meal in Staten Island and the owner wants to track down the anonymous patron who footed the bill.On Saturday morning, a customer at the Colonnade Diner on Hylan Boulevard told a waitress to collect everyone else's checks.He then picked up all the tabs, which came to $2,500. There were about 50 people eating breakfast at the time.The owner of the diner posed for a picture with the check.He and his staff say they hope the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.----------