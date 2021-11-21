Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner

On Saturday morning, a customer at the Colonnade Diner on Hylan Boulevard told a waitress to collect everyone else's checks.
He then picked up all the tabs, which came to $2,500. There were about 50 people eating breakfast at the time.
The owner of the diner posed for a picture with the check.
He and his staff say they hope the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.
