23 New York City Council members call for doubling dirt bike fines in wake of tragic hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Local lawmakers will call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to increase fines for illegal dirt bikes.

Twenty-three members of the New York City Council say they want the mayor to sign an executive order raising penalties for offenders.

They also want stricter enforcement of rules against dirt bikes and ATVs.



"(We) implore you, as an exercise of executive power, to increase the maximum fines for unlawful dirt bike/ATV use and street racing, and to revise NYPD enforcement strategies so that they are more effective in quelling this crisis," the council members say in a letter.

The law is being named after a 4-year-old Queens boy that was tragically struck and left in critical condition by a hit-and-run dirt bike rider earlier this summer. Jonathan's Law would increase fines by 50% to $750 for a first offense and $1,500 for all additional offenses.

More TOP STORIES News