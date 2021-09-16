Calls grow louder to increase fine for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio will join members of the NYPD and Department of Sanitation to deliver remarks and crush illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on Staten Island Thursday afternoon.
Officials say eight people have died in dirt bike or off road vehicle incidents in the first quarter of this year, and at least 350 were injured during the same time period.
Last months, 23 members of the New York City Council said they want the mayor to sign an executive order raising penalties for offenders.
They also want stricter enforcement of rules against dirt bikes and ATVs.
"(We) implore you, as an exercise of executive power, to increase the maximum fines for unlawful dirt bike/ATV use and street racing, and to revise NYPD enforcement strategies so that they are more effective in quelling this crisis," the council members say in a letter.
The proposed law is being named after a 4-year-old Queens boy who was struck and left in critical condition by a hit-and-run dirt bike rider earlier this summer.
Jonathan's Law would increase fines by 50% to $750 for a first offense and $1,500 for all additional offenses.
