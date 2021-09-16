Traffic

Calls grow louder to increase fine for illegal dirt bikes, ATVs in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Calls are growing to increase fines on illegal dirt bikes on the streets of New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will join members of the NYPD and Department of Sanitation to deliver remarks and crush illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on Staten Island Thursday afternoon.

Officials say eight people have died in dirt bike or off road vehicle incidents in the first quarter of this year, and at least 350 were injured during the same time period.

ALSO READ | Police body cam shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
EMBED More News Videos

Police in Moab released a body camera video of the interaction between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.


Last months, 23 members of the New York City Council said they want the mayor to sign an executive order raising penalties for offenders.

They also want stricter enforcement of rules against dirt bikes and ATVs.

"(We) implore you, as an exercise of executive power, to increase the maximum fines for unlawful dirt bike/ATV use and street racing, and to revise NYPD enforcement strategies so that they are more effective in quelling this crisis," the council members say in a letter.

The proposed law is being named after a 4-year-old Queens boy who was struck and left in critical condition by a hit-and-run dirt bike rider earlier this summer.

Jonathan's Law would increase fines by 50% to $750 for a first offense and $1,500 for all additional offenses.

ALSO READ | Missing 17th century masterpiece discovered in Westchester County church
EMBED More News Videos

MYSTERY SOLVED: A lost painting that is believed to date back to the 17th century was found in a New York church and now will be on display for all to see.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york cityatvnew york city councildirt bike
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police body cam video shows Gabby Petito, boyfriend after 911 call
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Alleged gunman arrested in pregnant woman's death in NYC
Bialik, Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!' for rest of year
COVID News: FDA withholds booster recommendation
Exclusive video shows shooting, robbery outside UES restaurant
Man stabbed on NYC subway platform
Show More
Asian man feared for life during road rage attack on NYC highway
AccuWeather: Humid and showery
1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Brooklyn
Yom Kippur services being held in Central Park
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
More TOP STORIES News