Disgruntled customer burns items with hairspray blowtorch in Pennsylvania

Police are looking for a woman who tried to set items in a store on fire with a hairspray blowtorch.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Police are trying to identify a woman caught on surveillance video using a homemade blowtorch to burn several items at a store in Philadelphia.

The woman is seen in surveillance video using a hairspray bottle and a lighter to make the blowtorch.

She then reached through an opening in the store's front counter and burned several items.

No one was injured.

Police say they will charge her with arson when they find her.

Her exact motive isn't clear, but for now police are just referring to her as a "disgruntled customer."

