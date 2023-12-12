Disney celebrates 100 years of magic with special edition of '20/20'

Watch the trailer for, "Disney 100: A Century of Dreams - A Special Edition of 20/20." See the full documentary special this Thursday on ABC.

On Thursday, join us in celebrating 100 years of Disney magic in, "Disney 100: A Century of Dreams - A Special Edition of 20/20," a documentary special event on ABC.

From animation to parks to television to music, this ABC News Studios special will chronicle all facets of the company. You'll see the creation of Mickey Mouse and then learn how Walt Disney's quest to make the very first feature-length animated film, "Snow White," nearly bankrupted the new studio.

VIDEO: 'Once Upon a Studio' on Disney+ features 543 classic characters from 85 films

Disney Animation celebrates 100 years with new short film 'Once Upon a Studio.' Directors Dan Abraham and Trent Correy's new feature has 543 Disney characters from more than 85 Disney films to highlight ten decades of storytelling.

From the creation of the Disney Brothers Studio to modern beloved brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox, the core DNA of Disney remains the same: storytelling, creativity, innovation and optimism. The special is a celebration of the countless Disney creators and will also provide an inside look at an all-new Disney attraction.

The special features interviews with Disney CEO Bob Iger, the legendary stars of Disney's critically acclaimed hit musical fantasy film "Mary Poppins" Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke and Walt Disney's grandsons Chris Miller and Walter Miller.

Award-winning musical collaborators - including songwriter Richard Sherman of the Sherman Brothers, Elton John, Alan Menken, and Lin-Manuel Miranda - will discuss the powerful role of music in Disney's storytelling.

VIDEO: Disney's 'Wish' storytellers create visual musical masterpiece that celebrates 100 years of magic

Watch as storytellers from Disney's, "Wish," share insight into how the animated film not only celebrates the company's 100th anniversary, but how it moves animation forward into the next 100 years.

Stars from Disney's animated feature films - including Idina Menzel, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, and Ariana DeBose - will talk about voicing the animated musicals.

Additional appearances include journalists Chris Connelly and Kelley L. Carter, Katy Perry, Chris Evans, John Stamos, "Mickey Mouse Club" actor Josh Ackerman, Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano, Disney Legends, experts and more.

Watch "Disney100: A Century of Dreams - A Special Edition of 20/20" this Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu and Dec. 22 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu, Disney+ and this station.