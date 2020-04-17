disney

Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a nighttime story

Families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear pre-recorded bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse and friends.

If your kids have trouble falling asleep at night, some of Disney's most recognizable characters are here to help.

The company is bringing back its beloved "Disney Bedtime Hotline" to help bring a little magic to fans and families everywhere.

Now through April 30, families can call 1-877-7-MICKEY (1-877-764-2539) to hear one of five special messages from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

The hotline is available in the United States only and is limited to one message per call.

Families looking for more bedtime fun can also go to shopDisney.com to download free sleep activity cards and sleep progress charts.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingentertainmentdisney
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
'High School Musical' cast reunites for 'Disney Singalong'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News