NEW YORK (WABC) -- Can a streaming service help kids go through a scary time in their lives?
It is something that Disney+, owned by the parent company of WABC, is answering with a resounding 'yes.'
Disney is offering complimentary access to its now 2-year-old streaming service through the Child Life Teams, and are granting access into over 30 countries worldwide beginning in 2022. Starlight Children's Foundation will support distribution of the platform to partner hospitals in the U.S.
Grand things can happen if people put their minds to it.
Disney+ offering complimentary access to children at pediatric facilities across U.S.
TOP STORIES
Show More