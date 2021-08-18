disneyland

Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service

EMBED <>More Videos

'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney is almost ready to let their new service, Disney Genie, out of its lamp.

The new service coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the fall is a complimentary, digital program designed to help guests plan their best day in the parks.

The service will be built into the Disneyland apps and My Disney Experience and will create personalized itineraries for guests catered to their favorite attractions and characters.

In addition to the free service, visitors can also purchase the Disney Genie+ service, which gives park-goers access to the Lightning Lane entrance.

This add-on is replacing the paper Fastpasses at the parks (and MaxPass at Disneyland) and will cost $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort and $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort.

For "highly demanded attractions" like Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure or Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney will offer individual attraction selections for an additional cost. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

Attractions will continue to offer a traditional standby queue or a virtual queue at certain attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimdisneydisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEYLAND
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes
Gay 'Jungle Cruise' character shows modern representation
Good kind of fun, fear in new 'Jungle Cruise' movie
TOP STORIES
Man badly injured in hatchet attack at ATM
NYC comptroller releases scathing report on city's response to COVID
Parents charged after baby left in hot car on Long Island
Family wants answers after dog dies at groomer in New Jersey
Woman comes face-to-face with snake in Australia supermarket
AccuWeather Alert: Warm & humid, remnants of Fred arrive
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy
Show More
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-year-old girl in Queens
COVID Updates: 500 people a day dying from COVID in US
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart
Tropical depression Fred spreads floods en route to Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News