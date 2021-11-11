Disney+ surpasses 118 million subscribers ahead of 2nd anniversary

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ has surpassed 118 million subscribers, The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday in its earnings call.
The announcement came just days before the two-year anniversary of Disney+, which is the streaming home to decades of films and television episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and more. Disney is celebrating the anniversary by offering one month of Disney+ for $1.99 to new and eligible returning subscribers for a limited time. Click here to learn more.
The deal, which is available through Nov. 14, is part of a week-long series of experiences and other promotions. It all leads up Disney+ Day on Friday when a host of original content is slated to premiere on the streaming service. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will have its streaming premiere on Friday, and "Jungle Cruise" will become available to all Disney+ subscribers.
Disney on Wednesday also released subscriber numbers for its other streaming services: ESPN+ logged 17.1 million subscribers, while Hulu hit 43.8 million subscribers across its various tiers.
"As we celebrate the two-year anniversary of Disney+, we're extremely pleased with the success of our streaming business, with 179 million total subscriptions across our DTC portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60% subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a news release.
Chapek continued, "We continue to manage our [direct-to-consumer] business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally."
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.
