Arts & Entertainment

See who's performing in 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' on ABC

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' is all-new Christmas morning on ABC
EMBED <>More Videos

Walt Disney World gears up for holiday season at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO -- "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is returning this year with an all-new Christmas Day special on ABC featuring some of the biggest names in music as well as beloved Disney characters.

Derek and Julianne Hough will host the show alongside Freeform's Trevor Jackson and Sherry Cola. The special will take viewers along the famous Christmas Day Parade along Main Street U.S.A. and include performances by:

  • Derek Hough and Julianne Hough -- "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"
  • Jimmie Allen -- "White Christmas"
  • Kristin Chenoweth -- "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
  • Darren Criss -- "Christmas Dance"
  • Meg Donnelly -- "Jingle Bell Rock"
  • Brett Eldredge -- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"
  • Norah Jones -- "Run Rudolph Run"
  • Pentatonix -- "I Saw Three Ships"
  • Gwen Stefani -- "Cheer for the Elves"


"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" will also include special looks at attractions in Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California and a sneak peek at Disney Wish, the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

Don't miss "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Christmas morning on ABC

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentholidaydisneyabcchristmasdisney worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Most visits at city-run hospitals suspended, CityMD closing 19 clinics
COVID News: Isolation period could be reduced for fully vaccinated
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
Shots fired, teen slashed during fight inside LI gym; Suspect arrested
Paterson schools to go fully remote until Jan. 18 as NJ cases surge
Adams spars with 29 NYC Council members over solitary confinement
Man fatally shot in car in Bronx was victim of road rage: NYPD
Show More
Adams selects new NYC health commissioner, will start in spring 2022
Rite Aid is closing more than 60 stores
AccuWeather: Afternoon sun, windy
COVID rates climb on Long Island, Zeldin rallies against mask mandate
COVID cases soar in CT, Greenwich High starts winter break early
More TOP STORIES News