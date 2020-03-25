disney

Celebrities like John Stamos, Billy Porter to read Disney stories to comfort fans during COVID-19 pandemic

John Stamos in the live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid." (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Starting this week, celebrities will be reading their favorite Disney stories to comfort fans as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown kicked off this initiative Tuesday by reading fantasy-adventure "Elena and the Secret of Avalor."



In the upcoming days, expect celebs like John Stamos, Billy Porter, Ally Maki, Mike Greenberg, Kristen Schaal, Matthew Morrison, Tony Hale and Sofia Wylie to read stories from Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

These readings will be shared on Disney's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.

RELATED: How to keep children comfortable, entertained during quarantine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritydisneycoronavirusreadingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News