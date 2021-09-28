localish

Cancer warrior who started food kitchen surprised with trip to Disney

EMBED <>More Videos

Deserving neighbor surprised with a trip to Disney

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Jendayi Miller is an unsung hero. Even though she is battling several illnesses including two types of cancer, she worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to feed her neighbors in need.

"At the beginning of the pandemic, it was very disheartening to see how many people were left without," she explains, "I just stepped in where I saw a need and made sure that no one in my community went hungry."

She started with just feeding 50 people out of her own home kitchen, but Jendayi soon realized that the need was growing exponentially week to week. When the initiative grew too large for her home, she established a non-profit called Angel of Edgewood, which now feeds over 27,000 people a week.

"When I first started doing this, I had no idea that it would reach this level," Jendayi said. Today, Angel of Edgewood is in the process of building a community caf, where people in need can come to eat for free with dignity.

To honor her contributions to her community, Disney selected Jendayi as a Disney Magic Maker. She was surprised with a trip to Walt Disney World to celebrate the 50th anniversary and may also win a one-year subscription to Disney+!

To learn more about Magic Makers like Jendayi and see where and how magic is being made in neighborhoods across the country, visit NeighborhoodMagicMakers.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disneyfood drivegood newsdisney worldlocalish
LOCALISH
Deserving neighbor surprised with a trip to Disney
New generation of dancers seeks to redefine ballet
'Baskets of Hope' supports families of babies with Down syndrome
Power of the press: Inside the oldest and largest Latino publisher
TOP STORIES
Petito family reveals Gabby-inspired tattoos, launches foundation
Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
Women pushing strollers groped on NYC street by man recording himself
Man wanted in string of violent robberies of elderly men in the Bronx
NYC VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in New York City
Lindsay Lohan's mother pleads guilty to drunk driving charges
New vax deadline set for NYC school staff amid protests
Show More
Facing termination, more NY health care workers get vaccine
Newark firefighters, police unions angry after vaccine mandate upheld
Man robbed at gunpoint for necklace, pendant worth $50K, in Brooklyn
Disney's 'Aladdin' back on Broadway after 18 months in the dark
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
More TOP STORIES News