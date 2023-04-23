The animatronic dragon on Tom Sawyer island became engulfed in fire during an evening performance.

Disneyland's animatronic dragon bursts into flames during 'Fantasmic' show; no injuries reported

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's Tom Sawyer Island has caught on fire.

The fire broke out during the "Fantasmic" show. Video on social media showed the dragon catch fire during the live show.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Anaheim Fire Department.

One witness told ABC7 that after the fire started, cast members evacuated the area around Frontierland, but the rest of the park remained open.

Videos of the incident show guests watching and recording the show's unplanned conclusion while a loudspeaker informs them that the "performance cannot continue due to unforeseen circumstances."

The live "Fantasmic!" show uses water and fire special effects to tell the story of Mickey Mouse as the Sorcerer's Apprentice, interspersed with clips from classic Disney movies.

Disneyland describes the show as "Daring heroes and epic villains do battle on a grand scale in an incredible nighttime show -- starring Mickey Mouse."

The fire cut off the show as it neared its conclusion. Recently refurbished, the show typically concludes with fireworks and visit from a steamboat full of dancing Disney characters and fireworks.

