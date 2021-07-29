Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland, Disney World will require guests, cast members to wear masks indoors

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC reverses mask policy, recommends people wear them in certain areas

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- As COVID-19 cases surge again throughout the country, Disneyland and Walt Disney World plan to require guests and cast members to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The new policy, applying to all employees and guests ages 2 and up, takes effect Friday, July 30.

"We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status," park officials said in a media statement.

It comes after the CDC issued new guidance again recommending that everyone - vaccinated or not - wear masks while indoors in public settings. The state of California on Wednesday also made similar recommendations.

The CDC updated its guidance as the country faces a new spike in COVID-19 cases, primarily due to the highly-contagious delta variant.

Most of the new cases are among the unvaccinated, but health experts have noted that even those who have received the vaccine can carry and transmit the coronavirus. There are also breakthrough cases of vaccinated people developing COVID-19, but the symptoms are usually milder than among those who have not been vaccinated.

RELATED: Disneyland, California Adventure reopen - here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.



Disneyland reopened in late April after being closed for more than a year during the pandemic. It initially had strict mask requirements in place but later loosened those for vaccinated guests after the state of California reopened businesses and lifted most social distancing and mask requirements on June 15.

An insider's guide to visiting Avengers Campus at Disney CA Adventure
EMBED More News Videos

Planning a trip to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure? Here's everything you need to know before you experience the new land.





The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimfloridacaliforniaface maskcdcdisneycoronavirusdisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mom dies after fall down subway stairs during attempted robbery
NY adds hospital mandate, Cuomo wants 'everyone back in the office'
Man arrested, 25 dogs rescued from NYC home
AccuWeather Alert: Powerful PM storms
Eyewitness News evening update
Unpaid debt forgiven for at least 50,000 CUNY students
Biles' decision to put mental health first inspires local athletes
Show More
Teen shot in leg in NYC; Suspect on the run: Police
NYC restaurant unveils world's most expensive french fries
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after collapse on set
Long Island town closes beaches after sharks spotted
Drunken driving crashes increase during '100 Deadliest Days'
More TOP STORIES News