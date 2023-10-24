  • Watch Now
Disneyland announces opening date for Pixar Place Hotel

WABC logo
Tuesday, October 24, 2023 12:54AM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Disneyland announces opening date for Pixar Place Hotel
Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland will be the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the nation.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel will officially transform into Pixar Place Hotel on Jan. 30, 2024, park officials announced Monday.

VIDEO: 'Finding Nemo' water play area opens at Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel

Pixar Place Hotel will be the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the nation. Along with the announcement, Disney officials also released artist renderings of the hotel's guest rooms and lobby.

Guests entering the lobby will be greeted by a sculpture of the iconic Pixar Lamp balancing atop a ball, as well as a mobile of characters hanging above.

This undated artist rendering shows Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort.
This undated artist rendering shows Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort.
Disney-Pixar

A new Great Maple restaurant opening in November will offer items such buttermilk fried chicken and maple bacon doughnuts. The restaurant will also open the new Sketch Pad Café grab-and-go coffee shop in the lobby and the Small Bytes rooftop pool bar.

The venue has been undergoing a transformation for months but has remained open.

This undated artist rendering shows Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort.
This undated artist rendering shows Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort.
Disney-Pixar

Further details on the transformation can be found on the Disney Parks blog.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

