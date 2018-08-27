Dispute between coworkers leads to slashing in Chelsea

It happened on West 24th Street near 7th Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was allgedly slashed by his coworker in front of a business in Chelsea early Monday morning.

There was a bloody crime scene out on the sidewalk of Columbus Delivery Service.

Police described this slashing as a dispute between two coworkers at the delivery service.

The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a stab wound across his face. So far there is no word on that person's condition.

Police continue to search for the suspect.

