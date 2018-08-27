Dispute between coworkers leads to slashing in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was allgedly slashed by his coworker in front of a business in Chelsea early Monday morning.
It happened on West 24th Street near 7th Avenue around 6:15 a.m.
There was a bloody crime scene out on the sidewalk of Columbus Delivery Service.
Police described this slashing as a dispute between two coworkers at the delivery service.
The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with a stab wound across his face. So far there is no word on that person's condition.
Police continue to search for the suspect.
