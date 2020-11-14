Diwali 2020: Empire State Building lit in orange to honor popular Hindu festival

One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
Each year, Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world celebrate Diwali.
TRENDING | Trump says COVID vaccine will be available except in New York; Cuomo dismisses comments
Festivities usually lasts for five days, and include gathering with family members, sharing tasty food, watching spectacular fireworks and visiting temples.
The world-famous tower in New York City was lit in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations.
The organization was established in 1970, and represents over 500,000 Asian-Indians and provides grassroots support for the growing community on many levels.
HEARTBREAKING VIDEO | Nurse helping COVID-19 patients sent family reassuring video message hours before he died of virus
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip