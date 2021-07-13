Arts & Entertainment

Memorial unveiling in Yonkers for late hip-hop legend DMX

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new memorial will be unveiled Tuesday in Yonkers, honoring the late hip-hop legend DMX.

The memorial is at the Calcagno Homes, where Earl Simmons lived as a child.

It's part of a mural that was being restored at the public housing complex.

Residents asked to include a memorial to the rapper as part of the restoration, following his death.

DMX died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.





The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

