Memorial unveiling in Yonkers for late hip-hop legend DMX

The memorial is at the Calcagno Homes, where Earl Simmons lived as a child.
It's part of a mural that was being restored at the public housing complex.
Residents asked to include a memorial to the rapper as part of the restoration, following his death.
WATCH THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR DMX HERE:
DMX died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
