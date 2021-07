Memorial unveiling in Yonkers for late hip-hop legend DMX

EMBED >More News Videos DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new memorial will be unveiled Tuesday in Yonkers, honoring the late hip-hop legend DMX.The memorial is at the Calcagno Homes, where Earl Simmons lived as a child.It's part of a mural that was being restored at the public housing complex.Residents asked to include a memorial to the rapper as part of the restoration, following his death.DMX died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."----------