Manhattan doctor accused of sexually assaulting patient during breast cancer screening

(LinkedIn via Manhattan DA's Office)

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Manhattan doctor is under arrest, accused of sexually abusing a female patient during a breast cancer screening in 2017.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said 59-year-old Dr. Mark Jackson put his mouth on the victim's breast and forcibly placed her hand on his genitals during the screening at the Starting Point Clinic, an addiction treatment facility that offers primary healthcare on West 124th Street in Harlem.

Jackson is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of forcible touching.

"Patients place a unique trust in their medical practitioners to conduct themselves with the utmost professionalism and care," Vance said. "As alleged here, Mark Jackson betrayed that trust when he sexually abused a patient seeking a simple breast cancer screening. Having attended to numerous patients over the course of his three years at this clinic, many of whom were grappling with substance use disorder, there is reason to believe there may be additional survivors of his alleged conduct."

The investigation is ongoing, and any person who believes he or she may be a victim is urged to call the DA's Office Sex Crimes Unit at (212) 335-9373.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex abusesex assaultdoctor arrestedNew York CityManhattanHarlem
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 injured in Edison tractor-trailer crash
2 sought in shooting at UES building from across river
RECALL ALERT: Child medicines recalled over possible contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Warnings as Cat 4 Hurricane Lane approaches land
LIVE: Intersection redesigned after deadly Brooklyn crash
Cristhian Rivera's lawyer said he's in country legally
Man kills mother, sister; Islamic State group claims attack
Show More
Man nearly hit after allegedly robbing adult bookstore
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
2 drivers arrested after Kips Bay crash, 1 injured
Man arrested after link to deadly drug overdose on LI
Staten Island loses to Hawaii 10-0 in the Little League World Series
More News