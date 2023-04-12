NBA legend Dr. Jay unveils dream basketball court in LI hometown alongside WNBA star Nancy Lieberman

"It's a great feeling," Erving said. "It's so easy. Sometimes people have a hard time going home because they have bad memories. I don't have any bad memories from here."

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island -- Doctor Julius Erving returned to Roosevelt to help unveil a new dream basketball court for his hometown.

For Dr. Jay it was a homecoming he will never forget.

"It's a great feeling," Erving said. "It's so easy. Sometimes people have a hard time going home because they have bad memories. I don't have any bad memories from here."

The ABA and NBA great returned to the Roosevelt basketball court that he grew up playing on.

"It warms my heart," Erving said. "It's warm out here too. It's 70-something degrees. We're creating a memory today that will last forever."

A dream court dedication by WNBA great and friend Nancy Lieberman.

"We were both hall of famers, we both grew up in New York," Lieberman said. "We both coach currently in the big three for Ice Cube and for me to come back here and to have gifted this court to this community and to this group of people makes me happy.

The bond runs deep.

"I went to Roosevelt schools and our gymnasium there's Dr. Jay's jersey," Roosevelt resident Monique Williams said.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see one of Roosevelt's own come back here," Former Roosevelt High basketball player Jeffrey Green said. "And he's celebrated after all of these years later."

A legacy that lives on.

