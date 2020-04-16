Coronavirus News: Dog in New Jersey who lost both owners to COVID-19 looking for loving home

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

MONMOUTH COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog in New Jersey is in need of a new family after losing two of her owners to COVID-19.Che-Che was scared and shaking when she was brought to the Monmouth County SPCA over the weekend.The staff wore full PPE and kept her the 9-pound dog in isolation before giving her a bath with hot soap and water.Protocols have changed during the pandemic for the staff, but their work to care for Che-Che and all the other animals who are waiting for their forever home doesn't stop -- even with less donations coming in.But as more people stay home, officials say the good news people are fostering and adopting as they look for companionship during these uncertain times.For those who are financially strapped, just know that help is available for your pets. The SPCA also has a pet food pantry so people can pick up their food along with food for their pets.The rescue group says they want to honor her family and those lost by finding Che-Che the perfect home and calls are already pouring in.They said they already have a long list of people who are interested in her and they are going to find a home where she will live out the rest of her life in peace.to learn more on how to adopt from the Monmouth County SPCA or call the adoption center at 732-542-5962 with any questions.