Suspect turns tables on woman seeking justice for dog's death in Brooklyn

Jessica Chrustic's dog was killed in an attack in Prospect Park, and two months later, she is still trying to track down the killer. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman's search for justice for her dog backfired when the suspect turned the tables.

Jessica Chrustic's dog was killed in an attack in Prospect Park back in August. Two months later the suspect was still on the loose, so she tracked him down herself.

But when she started following him while waiting for police, she became a victim again.

It all started as Chrustic was following the man who she said attacked her and her dog back in August, as he hit them both with a stick.

The 40-year-old woman said her beloved dog Moose needed surgery, but didn't pull through. He died on the operating table.

"There's no words to describe losing your dog in that manner," she said.

Police were not able to find the man, but then Friday around 6:45 a.m., Chrustic said a friend spotted him along Prospect Park West.

She called 911 and then called Chrustic.

"I was out the door in less than 60 seconds because police have set the parameter where I need to be present for him to be arrested," Chrustic said.

She said she also called 911 several times, maintaining when she got to 9th Street she then spotted a marked police car.

"They would not lower their window and waved me away," Chrustic said.

She did link up with her friend and took over, trailing about 20 feet behind the stranger. She said he turned into the park, realized she was following him and maced her.

Chrustic backed off and he took off down Garfield Street - and she stayed with him

"I'm thinking someone is going to be here any moment," Chrustic said.

She said things took a sudden and terrifying turn when the man ran into a building. She lost sight of him, but seconds later, he reappeared.

"He comes out from the brownstone with the stick and starts chasing me with the mace and stick at full speed," Chrustic said.

Police arrived and took a report but have not tracked down the man.

Chrustic said she realizes she could have been seriously hurt and says she will not do this again alone.

