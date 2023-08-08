Manhattan community demands action after toy poodle killed amid string of dog attacks

The owner of a toy poodle is devastated after the small pup was viciously attacked and killed by a German Shephard. Kemberly Richardson has the latest.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A community on Manhattan's Upper East Side is demanding action after several reported dog attacks outside a children's bookstore, including one that resulted in the death of a toy poodle, whose injuries were so severe that it had to be put down.

There is an unwritten rule along a stretch of East 92nd Street: do not walk your dog in front of one children's bookstore in particular, because of what's inside.

"The next thing I know, this white dog has Chloe in its mouth," dog owner Laurie Davis said.

Davis' dog Chloe had its back ripped open after a huge dog attacked the small pup in May. She needed emergency surgery to close the wound.

The 98-pound German Shepard named Syko and four others like it, belong to Lynda Hudson, the owner of the business between 3rd Street and Lexington.

She keeps her dogs inside, but neighbors told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that the pack has gotten out, and on several occasions, attacked other dogs, like a toy poodle named Baby, who was killed on Friday.

Her owner is devastated. She says that Syko ran out of the store, grabbed Baby and broke her spine.

Witness Saife Kamal heard the screams and ran outside.

"I did see the dog struggling to hold on, the dog was screaming a lot, barking , had blood all over the side," Kamal said.

Another dog was also on the receiving end of a vicious attack by the same three dogs.

People living in the area are demanding something be done. They say they have called the police, but to date, they say the dogs remain.

"I would like those dogs never to be here again, she told the Department of Health, when I reported it, that they were leaving that week ... never did," Davis said.

Hudson was a no show on Tuesday. Still, folks worry that if and when she returns, after seeing what happened to Baby, things could get worse.

"If they could attack puppies like this, they could attack children," Kamal said.

The Department of Health says it did contact Hudson in May. They found that the dogs had not attacked any people, and that the German Shepard was up to date with his rabies vaccine.

It's unclear what will happen next given Friday's incident.

Eyewitness News tried to contact Hudson but have not heard back.

