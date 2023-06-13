Melanie Greenblatt adopted Biscotti, a mixed terrier from the ASPCA a few weeks ago.

Supsect arrested for kicking Biscotti the small dog in Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Justice for Biscotti! Police made an arrest after the small mixed terrier was kicked on the Upper East Side.

Featured video is from previous coverage

The little dog was kicked so forcefully he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Melanie Greenblatt adopted Biscotti, a 10-month-old mixed terrier from the ASPCA a few weeks ago.

She was walking Biscotti Sunday morning on East 92nd Street when she said a man walked up to the pet and kicked him.

"I just heard 'pah,' and then he screamed, and I screamed and the man just kept walking," Greenblatt said. "His yelp, was like, I will never not hear that."

The owner immediately took Biscotti to an emergency vet where he was assessed for medical injuries. Thankfully, Biscotti will be fine.

Greenblatt was able to get video of the man as he continued to walk down the street after the attack.

Her sister posted the video in the Facebook group, 'Dogs of Upper East Side,' which triggered a flurry of responses.

The ASPCA supported the NYPD in the investigation.

