SPCA Westchester seeks foster home for dog abandoned with 4 puppies in shelter's parking lot

SPCA Westchester is seeking a foster home for a dog that was left abandoned along with four puppies in the shelter's parking lot.

Video of shelter staff recovering the dogs shows a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix trembling next to her puppies.

The mom, named Nora, was leashed to and dragging a carrier with two of her babies inside while the other two puppies were left in an unsecured cardboard box.

The SPCA staff and volunteers took their time to get a leash on Nora and were able to get the family inside before they ran away and were injured.

The shelter says the four puppies are healthy and now in foster to adopt homes, but Nora is still recovering.

They're asking anyone who thinks they would be a good match to foster Nora to contact them.

