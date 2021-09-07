Long Island shelter welcomes more than 50 dogs from Louisiana

The more than 50 animals were removed from shelters in advance of the storm to make room for animals displaced by Ida.
The North Shore Animal League American in Port Washington said it plans to return to Shreveport next week with additional supplies for the shelters there -- and return with more dogs.
The league began working with shelters in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
ALSO READ | Out-of-towner saved by New Jersey farmer with tractor during Ida flooding
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip