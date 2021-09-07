Long Island shelter welcomes more than 50 dogs from Louisiana

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11004634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brittany Bell has more on the two friends now bonded for life.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Dozens of dogs and puppies arrived on Long Island on Monday after they were saved from shelters in Louisiana before Ida made landfall.The more than 50 animals were removed from shelters in advance of the storm to make room for animals displaced by Ida.The North Shore Animal League American in Port Washington said it plans to return to Shreveport next week with additional supplies for the shelters there -- and return with more dogs.The league began working with shelters in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.----------