Brother, sister pit bulls rescued after being found malnourished, dehydrated in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two abandoned pit bulls were rescued after they were found by a good Samaritan in dire need of help on Friday.

The dogs were found dehydrated and starving on Conduit Boulevard on a grassy area adjacent to the busy road in East New York.

The good Samaritan who found brother and sister Aiden and Angel sat with them for hours, pleading for help. The dogs were found curled up and so malnourished they could barely move.

The canine duo is currently recovering at Veterinary Emergency Group in Brooklyn.

Second Chance Rescue said Angel, a female, is the most critical. Aiden is stable but terrified.

"He can move around a little now and they're both doing better since they have been hydrated, they look a lot better than they did," said Jennifer Brooks, president and founder of NYC Second Chance Rescue.

Veterinarians think it will be another week in the hospital and then medical foster care before the dogs are better and ready for adoption.

Brooks said she will be very careful about who takes the dogs home.

"We are very picky and will be doing a home visit as we always do and really paying attention to who adopts these dogs, vetting them and we do want the dogs to go together," Brooks said.

Brooks said what went right in this case is the good Samaritan who stayed with the animals until help was found.

"If you suspect animal cruelty, call 911, call the police and report it, this is a big problem out here," Brooks said.

She said Angel and Aiden deserved far better.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. The police investigation is ongoing.

