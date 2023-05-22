Talented pups surf large waves at 'Hang 8' competition in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Florida (WABC) -- A talented group of dogs rode some "ruff" waves over the weekend in Florida.
Flagler Beach hosted the "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition".
Contestants had to ride the best wave while keeping all four legs on the surfboard.
This event, which raises money for dogs in need, included a costume contest and a free doggy surf lesson.
This is the second year for this "pawesome" competition.
