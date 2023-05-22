  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Talented pups surf large waves at 'Hang 8' competition in Flagler Beach

WABC logo
Monday, May 22, 2023 3:01PM
Talented pups surf large waves at 'Hang 8' competition
EMBED <>More Videos

A talented group of dogs rode some "ruff" waves over the weekend in Florida.

FLAGLER BEACH, Florida (WABC) -- A talented group of dogs rode some "ruff" waves over the weekend in Florida.

Flagler Beach hosted the "Hang 8 Dog Surfing Competition".

Contestants had to ride the best wave while keeping all four legs on the surfboard.

This event, which raises money for dogs in need, included a costume contest and a free doggy surf lesson.

This is the second year for this "pawesome" competition.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW