First responders come together to rescue dolphin from muddy water in Manhasset Bay

MANHASSET BAY, Long Island (WABC) -- There was an unusual water rescue off the coast of Long Island when first responders came together to help save a dolphin.

The dolphin got stuck in muddy waters off Manhasset Bay on Tuesday night.

Police say they responded to the call for a stranded dolphin and determined it got stuck due to the low tide.

They say several officers and another person entered the mud to help the dolphin.

Their hard work paid off as rescuers managed to free the dolphin by lifting it onto a kayak and dragging it approximately 300 feet through knee deep mud to an open area of water.

The rescuers then placed the dolphin in the water and made their way back to shore.



And this lucky dolphin isn't the first to make headlines in the area over the last week.



Last Wednesday, a pod of dolphins was spotted swimming in the East River, to the delight of New Yorkers who saw the rare sight.

It's not every day that the NYC skyline serves as a backdrop for a pair of friendly dolphins.



