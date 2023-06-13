Man accused of stabbing fiancee in Brooklyn home in apparent domestic murder

CONEY ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A woman was found fatally stabbed in her Coney Island home early Tuesday and her death is being investigated as the result of a domestic dispute.

At around 1:30 a.m. authorities responded to a 911 call and found the victim's body in a hallway inside her residence on West 20th Street.

Sources say the suspect, a 50-year-old man, accused the victim, his fiancée, of cheating on him.

He is then accused of stabbing her in the neck and the torso with a kitchen knife.

The victim was brought to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is being held in custody with charges pending, and a knife has been recovered from the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

