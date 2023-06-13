  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man accused of stabbing fiancee in Brooklyn home in apparent domestic murder

WABC logo
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 9:12PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

CONEY ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A woman was found fatally stabbed in her Coney Island home early Tuesday and her death is being investigated as the result of a domestic dispute.

At around 1:30 a.m. authorities responded to a 911 call and found the victim's body in a hallway inside her residence on West 20th Street.

Sources say the suspect, a 50-year-old man, accused the victim, his fiancée, of cheating on him.

He is then accused of stabbing her in the neck and the torso with a kitchen knife.

The victim was brought to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect is being held in custody with charges pending, and a knife has been recovered from the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW