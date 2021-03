National Dominican Day Parade scholarship application deadline approaching

EMBED >More News Videos Darla Miles reports on Big Pun Plaza in the Bronx.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The National Dominican Day Parade is working to help students attend college and post-grad programs with its scholarship fund.The organization said it has already helped hundreds of students and prides itself in guiding future generations to achieve their dreams.The deadline to apply for a scholarship closes on March 30.The 2021 National Dominican Day Parade will take place Sunday, Aug. 8.The theme of this year's parade is "Honoring Resilience: A Salute to Small Business Owners & Community Organizations.The event will be hosted virtually with limited invited attendees along 6th Avenue in Manhattan.to learn more about the scholarships.----------