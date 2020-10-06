Man charged in death of 80-year-old man during dispute over mask in western New York bar

WEST SENECA, New York (WABC) -- A western New York man is charged with criminally negligent homicide after a dispute over wearing a face mask left an 80-year-old man dead, in what could be the first case of its kind in the nation.

Donald Lewinski, 65, of West Seneca, was taken into custody Monday, reports WKBW, following an incident on September 26 at Pamp's Red Zone Bar and Grill on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Lewinski got into a verbal confrontation with Rocco Sapienza -- another regular at the bar -- after Sapienza noticed Lewinski was not wearing a mask while bringing buckets of beer to a band playing outside.

Related: Viral video shows Florida protesters demand Target customers remove their masks

At one point, Flynn said Sapienza got up and confronted Lewinski.

That's when Lewinski stood up and pushed Sapienza "hard" with both hands, Flynn said.

Sapienza fell back and hit his head on the ground.

Sapienza was taken to the hospital, where he was unresponsive for four days.

Related: Restaurant owners report aggressive enforcement by NY liquor authorities

He died on September 30, and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.

"We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Rocco," the owner of Pamp's Red Zone said in a statement. "He was a part of our Red Zone family and loved by all. Our deepest sympathies go out to Rocco's family."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upstate new yorkface maskbarfightcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkdeadly disputecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Show More
New drive-thru testing site in NJ as COVID cases surge
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
NYC launches sweepstakes to encourage blood donations for holiday season
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News