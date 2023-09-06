Donald Trump's civil trial in New York to move forward without delay, judge says

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A judge in New York on Wednesday said there would be no delay in the start of a civil trial of former President Donald Trump, his eldest children and his business.

Judge Arthur Engoron said arguments Trump and the others made to delay the case brought by the New York Attorney General Leticia James failed to convince.

"Defendants arguments are completely without merit," Engoron said in the ruling.

The trial is expected to begin October 2, the first in a series of legal proceedings Trump faces in the coming months as he fights civil and criminal charges.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.

The attorney general's office is seeking $250 million, alleging Trump, his eldest children, Trump Organization executives and others inflated his net worth by, in some years, billions of dollars so they could obtain better terms from lenders and insurers.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.