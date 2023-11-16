Appeals court judge temporarily lifts limited gag order imposed on Trump

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday temporarily lifted a limited gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump.

Judge David Friedman of the appellate division's first department ruled from the bench after a brief oral argument.

The judge stayed the gag order citing constitutional concerns over Trump's free speech rights.

The gag order was imposed by the judge presiding over Trump's civil trial, Arthur Engoron, after Trump posted disparaging things on social media about his law clerk.

