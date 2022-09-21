New York Attorney General Letitia James files $250M lawsuit against Trump, family for fraud

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Donald Trump and his family for fraud.

James will announce the findings of the investigation into fraud at the Trump Organization Wednesday.

James had previously said her office uncovered evidence that former President Donald Trump's company used "fraudulent or misleading" asset valuations for tax benefits.

"Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit," she said in January.

Throughout the 3-year long investigation, "significant" evidence was brought to light that the company misled lenders and tax authorities about the value of assets like golf courses and skyscrapers, according to James' office.

The Trump organization even went so far as to exaggerate the size of Trump's Manhattan penthouse saying it was nearly three times its actual size, a discrepancy that makes about a $200 million difference in value, according to the attorney general's office.

James' office said the Trump Organization conducted these fraudulent practices for over a decade, all in the name of appearances.

Trump has denied the allegations, calling James' investigation "racist" and a politically motivated "witch hunt," and his lawyers claim James is using her civil investigation to gather information that could be used against the former president in a separate investigation being conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.got

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Trump brought against James that claimed the attorney general was targeting him for political reasons.

During a hearing for Trump's lawsuit, the lawyer for James' office said that "there's clearly been a substantial amount of evidence amassed that could support the filing of an enforcement proceeding," although a final determination on filing such an action has not been made.

In May, the attorney general said her office was nearing the end of the investigation and that the former president's deposition was one of the few remaining pieces.

James filed a court motion in August seeking to force Trump and his two eldest children to comply with subpoenas for their testimonies.

And while Trump did finally testify in August, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times during the deposition.

Trump announced in a statement that he "declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution."

"I once asked, 'If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?' Now I know the answer to that question," the statement said. "When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice."

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also provided depositions, but it's unclear if either pleaded the Fifth.

Eric Trump pleaded the Fifth more than 500 times during a deposition in the same investigation in 2020, according to court papers.

With its findings complete the attorney general could decide to bring a lawsuit against Trump, his company, or both. The attorney general could also seek a ban on Trump and his company from being involved in certain types of business.

